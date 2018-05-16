Eagles finish fifth at state; Hermesmeyer is 11th

The Goldthwaite Eagles finished fifth out of 12 Class 2A teams at the UIL Boys’ Golf State Tournament played Monday and Tuesday at Roy Kizer Golf Course in Austin. The Eagles shot rounds of 337 and 335 for a 672 total.

Drew Hermesmeyer shot 76-75 for a 9-over-par 151 to finish 11th in the medalist standings. Other Goldthwaite golfers were Rance House, 35th at 85-86-171; Slade Busby, 41st at 90-86-176; Brennan Medina, 49th at 86-94-180; and Decklyn Oliver, 57th at 101-88-189.

Grapeland won the state team championship with a two-day score of 626. De Leon finished second at 639. Grapeland’s Rick Frauenberger won the medalist title by 10 shots with back-to-back rounds of 68 for a 136 total.