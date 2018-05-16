City Wide Garage Sale By Editor | May 16, 2018 | 0 The Mills County Chamber of Commerce annual City-Wide Garage Sale is this Saturday, May 19. Among others locations, there will be garage sales at: 1904 Cline Street 107 W Hwy 84 1812 Eliza Dr Posted in Uncategorized Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts GMS Lockdown Ends Peacefully April 26, 2018 | No Comments » Chamber NOT seeking tote sponsors April 4, 2018 | No Comments »