Taylor Services
Services for Joyce Coleman Taylor, 93, of Goldthwaite will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 15 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today, May 14 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
Posted in Breaking News
