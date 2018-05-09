Runoff Elections Clarification

In The Eagle’s May 9, 2018 front page story regarding the upcoming runoff election for the county judge seat, it was stated that “Voters who cast a ballot in the Democratic Primary cannot vote in the runoff.” More correctly, voters who cast a ballot in the Democratic Primary cannot cast a ballot in the runoff for the county judge seat.

There is also a Democratic runoff election next week for the governor’s seat. Those who voted in the Democratic Primary, or who did not vote in either primary, may cast a ballot in that election. Those who voted in the Republican Primary, or who did not vote in either primary, may cast a ballot in the county judge runoff election. The Eagle regrets any confusion the story may have caused.