May 5 Goldthwaite CISD and Mullin ISD Election Results

All results are unofficial until canvassed.

Goldthwaite CISD Election Results:

Goldthwaite CISD school board election results, two positions to fill:

Charles Miles, Early Voting: 184, Election Day: 38, Total: 222 (24.83%)

Clint Patrick, Early Voting: 298, Election Day: 98, Total: 396 (44.30%)

Shelley Williams, Early Voting: 188, Election Day: 88, Total: 276 (30.87%)

477 of 2,438 registered voters, 19.57% of potential voters in this election, voted.

Mullin ISD Election Results:

Winners for the 2-year term seat were Thomas Burrus and Jerry Lynn Day

Winners for the 3-year term seat were Marion Ferguson and Troy Shelton

Totals for 2-year:

Burrus – 81

Day – 78

Randall Baish – 64



Totals for 3-year:

Ferguson – 85

Shelton – 75

George (Dexter) Morris – 52

Charles Dailey – 22