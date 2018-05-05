May 5 Goldthwaite CISD and Mullin ISD Election Results
All results are unofficial until canvassed.
Goldthwaite CISD Election Results:
Goldthwaite CISD school board election results, two positions to fill:
Charles Miles, Early Voting: 184, Election Day: 38, Total: 222 (24.83%)
Clint Patrick, Early Voting: 298, Election Day: 98, Total: 396 (44.30%)
Shelley Williams, Early Voting: 188, Election Day: 88, Total: 276 (30.87%)
477 of 2,438 registered voters, 19.57% of potential voters in this election, voted.
Mullin ISD Election Results:
Winners for the 2-year term seat were Thomas Burrus and Jerry Lynn Day
Winners for the 3-year term seat were Marion Ferguson and Troy Shelton
Totals for 2-year:
Burrus – 81
Day – 78
Randall Baish – 64
Totals for 3-year:
Ferguson – 85
Shelton – 75
George (Dexter) Morris – 52
Charles Dailey – 22