GMS Lockdown Ends Peacefully

Goldthwaite Middle School went into lockdown before noon today, April 26, after a parent who had been issued a criminal trespass warning allegedly appeared on the GMS campus in violation of the warning. According to GCISD Superintendent Ronny Wright, the situation was resolved peacefully.

Wright said there was no threat of violence during the incident, and that it ended quickly. The parent involved reportedly had a verbal dispute with a GMS administrator recently in which inappropriate language was directed at the administrator. That encounter led to the issuance of a criminal trespass warning, according to Mills County Judge Kirk Fulk.

Fulk said the parent was arrested by the Mills County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a misdemeanor. Fulk also said the parent was released on their own recognizance this afternoon.

Look for further details in next week’s edition of The Eagle.