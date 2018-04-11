Mullin Masonic Pancake Supper April 20
The Mullin Masonic Lodge will have a pancake supper for their scholarship fund-raiser, starting at 6 p.m. Friday, April 20, at the Mullin Community Center. Take note: the date was incorrect in the April 11 edition of The Eagle. The Eagle regrets the error.
Posted in Breaking News
