Mullin Masonic Pancake Supper April 20

The Mullin Masonic Lodge will have a pancake supper for their scholarship fund-raiser, starting at 6 p.m. Friday, April 20, at the Mullin Community Center. Take note: the date was incorrect in the April 11 edition of The Eagle. The Eagle regrets the error.

