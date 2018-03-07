Run-Off Election to be held in Mills County

There will be a run-off election for the Mills County Judge seat after election results are canvassed in the May 6 Republican Primary Election. Unofficial reports indicate challenger Ed Smith received 494 votes (39.68%); the incumbent, Judge Kirk Fulk, received 487 votes (39.12%); challenger Jett Johnson received 264 votes (21.20%).

County Clerk Carolyn Foster explained a run-off election is held when a candidate in a race with more than two individuals vying for the seat does not garner at least 50% plus 1 of the votes. As such, the run-off will be between Smith and Fulk.

Early voting for the run-off election will be held from May 14 to May 18. The run-off election will be held May 22.

Because there were only two candidates in the election for Precinct 2 County Commissioner, there will not be a run-off in that race. Incumbent Jed Garren beat challenger Robert Head by one vote (171 to 170). Foster said Wednesday there were no provisional or overseas ballots cast in this race, so once canvassed, those results will be official.

To vote in the run-off for county judge, voters will have had to have voted in the Republican Primary, or have not voted at all. Voters who voted in the Democratic Primary cannot vote in a run-off of Republican Party candidates.