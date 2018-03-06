Early voting results in Mills County
Early voting results in Mills County released
The following results from early voting in the Republican Primary election were released by Mills County officials Tuesday night (all votes reported here are unofficial until canvassed):
Mills County Judge:
Incumbent Kirk Fulk – 273
Jett Johnson – 161
Ed Smith – 260
Precinct 2 County Commissioner:
Incumbent Jed Garren – 106
Robert Head – 94
State Rep. Dist. 59
Incumbent J.D. Sheffield – 459
Chris Evans – 206
U.S. Rep. Dist. 11
Incumbent Mike Conaway – 555
Paul Myers – 95
In the Democratic Primary election:
U.S. Rep. Dist. 11
Jennie Lou Leeder – 20
Eric Pfalzgraf – 0