Early voting results in Mills County released

The following results from early voting in the Republican Primary election were released by Mills County officials Tuesday night (all votes reported here are unofficial until canvassed):

Mills County Judge:

Incumbent Kirk Fulk – 273

Jett Johnson – 161

Ed Smith – 260

Precinct 2 County Commissioner:

Incumbent Jed Garren – 106

Robert Head – 94

State Rep. Dist. 59

Incumbent J.D. Sheffield – 459

Chris Evans – 206

U.S. Rep. Dist. 11

Incumbent Mike Conaway – 555

Paul Myers – 95

In the Democratic Primary election:

U.S. Rep. Dist. 11

Jennie Lou Leeder – 20

Eric Pfalzgraf – 0