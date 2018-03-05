Corona Services Tomorrow

Services for Janie Corona, 84, of Goldthwaite will be Tuesday, March 6 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Goldthwaite. Visitation is today, March 5 from 5-7 p.m. at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home, and Rosary is at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be at Big Valley Cemetery in Mills County.