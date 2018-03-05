Corona Services Tomorrow
Services for Janie Corona, 84, of Goldthwaite will be Tuesday, March 6 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Goldthwaite. Visitation is today, March 5 from 5-7 p.m. at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home, and Rosary is at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be at Big Valley Cemetery in Mills County.
Posted in Breaking News
Related Posts
Leverett Services Wednesday
March 5, 2018 | No Comments »
Schwartz Food Store Ad
March 1, 2018 | No Comments »
J.P.’s Office Moved
February 13, 2018 | No Comments »
KRNR Rebroadcasting Political Forum Audio
February 5, 2018 | No Comments »