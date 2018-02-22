Museum Chili Dinner This Friday
The Mills County Historical Museum is hosting a Chili Fundraiser beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, February 23 at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center in Goldthwaite. Come enjoy good food, fellowship, music, and live and silent auctions, and support your local museum! Takeout will be available.
Posted in Breaking News
