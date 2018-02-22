Hart Services Friday

Douglas Hart, 72, of Goldthwaite passed away Sunday, February 18, 2018 at his home. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, February 22 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel. Interment will be at Pecan Wells Cemetery in Hamilton County.