The Goldthwaite Eagles (19-11) will play the No. 7-ranked and defending state champion Muenster Hornets (14-5) in a Class 2A boys’ area playoff basketball game at 6 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells High School. Goldthwaite advanced by beating Archer City 62-42 in Tuesday’s bidistrict round.

The baseball games in Early/Bangs are cancelled, as well as the softball games in Abilene.