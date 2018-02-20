Eagles playoff game tonight in Eastland
The Goldthwaite Eagles (18-11) will play the Archer City Wildcats (17-15) in a Class 2A boys’ bidistrict basketball game at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Eastland.
