Mills County General Store Predator Contest this Saturday and Sunday

| | 0

Mills County General Store Predator Contest this Saturday and Sunday.  Hunting starts at 11:00 a.m.  You can register today.  $125 for up to 4 man team.  Winners will be polygraphed.  For more rules and information go to www.therealmillscountygeneralstore.com.

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment