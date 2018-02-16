Mills County General Store Predator Contest this Saturday and Sunday
Mills County General Store Predator Contest this Saturday and Sunday. Hunting starts at 11:00 a.m. You can register today. $125 for up to 4 man team. Winners will be polygraphed. For more rules and information go to www.therealmillscountygeneralstore.com.
Posted in Breaking News
Related Posts
Eagles’ Basketball Playoff Saturday
February 15, 2018 | No Comments »
Schwartz Food Store Ad
February 15, 2018 | No Comments »
Tanner Services
February 13, 2018 | No Comments »
J.P.’s Office Moved
February 13, 2018 | No Comments »
KRNR Rebroadcasting Political Forum Audio
February 5, 2018 | No Comments »