Eagles’ Basketball Playoff Saturday

Eagles, Bearcats set playoff game

The Goldthwaite Eagles and De Leon Bearcats tied for the District 10-2A regular-season championship with 11-1 records. A district playoff game to determine the Nos. 1-2 seeds for the upcoming Class 2A state playoffs has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Hamilton.

The bidistrict games will be Monday or Tuesday. Goldthwaite’s bidistrict opponent will depend on the outcome of Saturday’s playoff-seeding game.