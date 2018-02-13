Tanner Services
Lonnie Ishmael Tanner, 91, of Waco passed away on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 17, at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Burial will follow at Regency Cemetery.
