J.P.’s Office Moved
The Mills County Justice of the Peace has moved from the third floor of the courthouse to Room 103 on the first floor.
Posted in Breaking News
Related Posts
Tanner Services
February 13, 2018 | No Comments »
Friday’s Basketball Games Moved
February 8, 2018 | No Comments »
Schwartz Food Store Ad
February 8, 2018 | No Comments »
KRNR Rebroadcasting Political Forum Audio
February 5, 2018 | No Comments »
UIL Realignment for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 School Years
February 5, 2018 | No Comments »