Lady Eagles Bidistrict Game

The Goldthwaite Lady Eagles (21-12) will play their Class 2A bidistrict basketball game against Windthorst (28-1) at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at Eastland. Windthorst is ranked No. 4 in 2A in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
