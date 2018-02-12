Lady Eagles Bidistrict Game
The Goldthwaite Lady Eagles (21-12) will play their Class 2A bidistrict basketball game against Windthorst (28-1) at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at Eastland. Windthorst is ranked No. 4 in 2A in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
