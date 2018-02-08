Friday’s Basketball Games Moved
Due to the flu outbreak closing De Leon’s school, this is the revised schedule for Friday night’s Goldthwaite basketball games: Girls at 6:00, Boys at 7:30 at Dublin.
Posted in Breaking News
Related Posts
Schwartz Food Store Ad
February 8, 2018 | No Comments »
KRNR Rebroadcasting Political Forum Audio
February 5, 2018 | No Comments »
UIL Realignment for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 School Years
February 5, 2018 | No Comments »
Mills Central Appraisal District has a new web site
January 23, 2018 | No Comments »
WWI, Korea, and Vietnam Memorial
August 3, 2017 | 2 Comments »