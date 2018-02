UIL Realignment for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 School Years

Class 2A Division I Football

District 7-2A Division I — Crawford, De Leon, Goldthwaite, Hico, San Saba, Valley Mills (Hamilton elevated to Class 3A).

Class 2A Basketball

District 10-2A — De Leon, Goldthwaite, Hico, Meridian, Santo (Hamilton elevated to Class 3A. Ranger dropped to 1A).

Class 1A (Six-Man) Division II Football

District 15-1A — Blanket, Brookesmith, Mullin, Rising Star, Sidney.

Class 1A Basketball

District 17-1A — Cherokee, Cranfills Gap, Evant, Gustine, Jonesboro, Lometa, Priddy.

District 18-1A — Blanket, Brookesmith, May, Mullin, Richland Springs, Sidney, Zephyr.

Class 2A/1A Volleyball

District 8-2A — De Leon, Hico, Evant, Gorman, Gustine, Lingleville, Mullin, Zephyr.

District alignments for spring sports will be announced later.