KRNR Rebroadcasting Political Forum Audio

KRNR 107.3 FM GOLDTHWAITE, COURTESY OF ALAN BROWN, is rebroadcasting the audio from the Chamber of Commerce Political Forum held Feb. 1, 2018.

You can listen to the audio from the forum by clicking below:

Precinct 2 Commissioner Candidates Jed Garren and Robert Head

County Judge Candidates Kirk Fulk, Jett Johnson, and Ed Smith

You can listen to rebroadcasts of the forum on KRNR 107.3 FM at these dates and times:

Precinct 2 Forum Broadcast

Feb. 8, 5 p.m.

Feb. 10, 12 p.m.

Feb. 13, 5 p.m.

Feb. 17, 12 p.m.

Judge Forum Broadcast

Feb. 8, 6 p.m.

Feb. 10, 1 p.m.

Feb. 13, 6 p.m.

Feb. 17, 1 p.m.

Feb. 20, 6 p.m.

Feb. 24, 1 p.m.