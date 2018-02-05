KRNR Rebroadcasting Political Forum Audio
KRNR 107.3 FM GOLDTHWAITE, COURTESY OF ALAN BROWN, is rebroadcasting the audio from the Chamber of Commerce Political Forum held Feb. 1, 2018.
You can listen to the audio from the forum by clicking below:
Precinct 2 Commissioner Candidates Jed Garren and Robert Head
County Judge Candidates Kirk Fulk, Jett Johnson, and Ed Smith
You can listen to rebroadcasts of the forum on KRNR 107.3 FM at these dates and times:
Precinct 2 Forum Broadcast
Feb. 8, 5 p.m.
Feb. 10, 12 p.m.
Feb. 13, 5 p.m.
Feb. 17, 12 p.m.
Judge Forum Broadcast
Feb. 8, 6 p.m.
Feb. 10, 1 p.m.
Feb. 13, 6 p.m.
Feb. 17, 1 p.m.
Feb. 20, 6 p.m.
Feb. 24, 1 p.m.