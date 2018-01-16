Warren Service By Editor | January 16, 2018 | 0 James Donald Warren, Jr., 80, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Mills County. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Schwartz Food Store Ads January 11, 2018 | No Comments » WWI, Korea, and Vietnam Memorial August 3, 2017 | 2 Comments »