Hollingshead Service

James "Ronnie" Hollingshead, 74, of Quinlan, TX passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2017. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 22 at 11 AM at Zephyr Cemetery in Zephyr, TX.