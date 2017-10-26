Saturday Night A-Live Begins November 7 By Editor | October 26, 2017 | 0 Fellowship Baptist Church’s new first Saturday contemporary service begins November 4 at 6:00 p.m. and continues through December. Music will be led by singer and songwriter Tracey Barker. The church is located at 130 FM 2005 in Goldthwaite. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Goldthwaite featured on Texas Farm Bureau radio show October 30, 2017 | No Comments » Early Voting Continues Through November 3 October 23, 2017 | No Comments » WWI, Korea, and Vietnam Memorial August 3, 2017 | 2 Comments »