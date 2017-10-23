Early Voting Continues Through November 3

Early voting for the Constitutional Amendment Election will continue through November 3, Monday-Friday, 8 am – 5pm at the Mills County Community Center across from the courthouse.

Applications for a ballot by mail can be picked up the County Clerk’s Office. To request that an application be mailed, call 325-648-2711. The application for a ballot by mail must be in the Clerk’s office no later than October 27.

If you have questions, please call the Clerk’s Office at 325-648-2711.