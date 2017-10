Robert Samuel Safley, 67, of Temple, Texas passed away on Friday, September 29, 2017. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. today, October 2, at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Following visitation, a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.