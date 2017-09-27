Senator Buckingham to visit Goldthwaite tomorrow By Editor | September 27, 2017 | 0 Senator Dawn Buckingham will visit with constituents on Thursday, Sept. 28, 9-10 a.m. at the Mills County State Bank Community Room. The public is invited. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Burn ban lifted until Oct 1 September 27, 2017 | No Comments » Goldthwaite Booster Club Golf Tournament Sept. 30 September 13, 2017 | No Comments » WWI, Korea, and Vietnam Memorial August 3, 2017 | 2 Comments »