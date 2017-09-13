Genaro “Jack” Martinez Passes
Genaro “Jack” Martinez, 83, of Goldthwaite, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 15, 5-7 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home. Services will be Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m., at St. Peters’ Catholic Church, interment to follow at Big Valley Cemetery in Mills County.
Posted in Breaking News
