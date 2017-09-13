Genaro “Jack” Martinez Passes

| | 0

Genaro “Jack” Martinez, 83, of Goldthwaite, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 15, 5-7 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home. Services will be Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m., at St. Peters’ Catholic Church, interment to follow at Big Valley Cemetery in Mills County.

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment