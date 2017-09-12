Hardin Services By Editor | September 12, 2017 | 0 Patricia Hardin, 72, of Goldthwaite passed away on September 10, 2017. Services will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Chapel in Goldthwaite. Interment will be at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Fall Flowers Now Available At Live Oak September 13, 2017 | No Comments » Vehicle Registration Transactions Down September 13, 2017 | No Comments » Burn Ban Temporarily Lifted August 29, 2017 | No Comments » WWI, Korea, and Vietnam Memorial August 3, 2017 | 2 Comments »