GHS Happenings

High School Happenings

By Rusty Hollingsworth

GHS Principal

This week’s pep rally will start at 3:25pm. Check out our new high school facebook page that Mrs. Watson and her class has put together for us. You can find it at www.facebook.com/GoldthwaiteHighSchool/

Also, it other big news:

Tailgate Party!

All families invited.

GMS parking lot

5:00 – 7:00 before the Jim Ned football game (Friday, Sept. 8th)

Free food and fun!

All donations will be sent as a Community Donation to hurricane victims in Texas

Hosted by Church of Christ

For more information, contact Karen Greenway at the high school.

Times and Dates:

Wednesday, Sept. 6th – Cross Country at Mason

Thursday, Sept. 7th – JV football at Jim Ned – 6pm

Friday, Sept. 8th – Varsity football at Home – 7:30pm

— First Baptist 5th quarter to follow

— Church of Christ Community Wide Tailgate party at Middle

School before the game, everyone is welcome

Wednesday, Sept. 13th – CC at Brownwood

Thursday, Sept. 14th – JV football at Academy – 7:30pm

Friday, Sept. 15th – Varsity football at Home – 7:30pm

— Methodist 5th quarter to follow

Wednesday, Sept. 20th – Cross Country in Hamilton

Thursday, Sept. 21st – JV Football at home – 7:30pm

Friday, Sept. 22nd – Varsity Football at Junction – 7:30pm

— End of 1st 6 weeks

Monday, Sept. 25th – Possible Student Council Homecoming games

Tuesday, Sept. 26th – Area Greenhand Camp

Thursday, Sept. 28th – JV Football at Hamilton – 7:30pm

Friday, Sept. 29th – Varsity at Home (Homecoming) – 7:30pm

— Western Heritage 5th quarter to follow

Saturday, Sept. 30th – Cross Country in Round Rock

If you would like to be added to this year’s email list, and receive a weekly email of our school’s schedule, please send an email to r.hollingsworth@goldisd.net and let me know. We’d love to have you involved in our school. Emails go out on Monday’s. Thanks