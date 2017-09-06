GHS Happenings
High School Happenings
By Rusty Hollingsworth
GHS Principal
This week’s pep rally will start at 3:25pm. Check out our new high school facebook page that Mrs. Watson and her class has put together for us. You can find it at www.facebook.com/GoldthwaiteHighSchool/
Also, it other big news:
Tailgate Party!
All families invited.
GMS parking lot
5:00 – 7:00 before the Jim Ned football game (Friday, Sept. 8th)
Free food and fun!
All donations will be sent as a Community Donation to hurricane victims in Texas
Hosted by Church of Christ
For more information, contact Karen Greenway at the high school.
Times and Dates:
Wednesday, Sept. 6th – Cross Country at Mason
Thursday, Sept. 7th – JV football at Jim Ned – 6pm
Friday, Sept. 8th – Varsity football at Home – 7:30pm
— First Baptist 5th quarter to follow
— Church of Christ Community Wide Tailgate party at Middle
School before the game, everyone is welcome
Wednesday, Sept. 13th – CC at Brownwood
Thursday, Sept. 14th – JV football at Academy – 7:30pm
Friday, Sept. 15th – Varsity football at Home – 7:30pm
— Methodist 5th quarter to follow
Wednesday, Sept. 20th – Cross Country in Hamilton
Thursday, Sept. 21st – JV Football at home – 7:30pm
Friday, Sept. 22nd – Varsity Football at Junction – 7:30pm
— End of 1st 6 weeks
Monday, Sept. 25th – Possible Student Council Homecoming games
Tuesday, Sept. 26th – Area Greenhand Camp
Thursday, Sept. 28th – JV Football at Hamilton – 7:30pm
Friday, Sept. 29th – Varsity at Home (Homecoming) – 7:30pm
— Western Heritage 5th quarter to follow
Saturday, Sept. 30th – Cross Country in Round Rock
If you would like to be added to this year’s email list, and receive a weekly email of our school’s schedule, please send an email to r.hollingsworth@goldisd.net and let me know. We’d love to have you involved in our school. Emails go out on Monday’s. Thanks