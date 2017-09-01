Friday Gas Report for Goldthwaite, San Saba, Brady, and Mason

Here’s the gas situation in Goldthwaite as of 2:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, if you need to fill up for tonight’s big game in Mason:

A&B Grocery: No gas, don’t know when supply will come in.

Quick Check: No gas, hoping for a supply in tomorrow.

Oliver’s: “We have gas, but we don’t know for how long.” We rang the Mason County News, and they said there is plenty of gas in Mason, should you need to fill up after the game. San Saba News tells us there are covers on most pumps in town, but that 7-11 just got a fresh supply of gas this morning. Stripes in Brady tells us they ran out of gas as of 7 a.m. this morning, and believe other stations in town are also dry