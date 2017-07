It’s that time again! Two-a-day football practices for the upcoming season start next Monday, August 7.

The Goldthwaite Eagles begin practice for the 2017 high school football season at 6:30 a.m. Monday. Practice will be in shorts, T-shirts and helmets from 6:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday. On Friday, the players will don full pads for their 6:30-10:30 a.m. practice. On Saturday, the Eagles are scheduled for a workout from 8-11 a.m.