Douglas Parker Hayes, 80, of San Saba passed away July 4th, 2017.

Visitation is set for Friday, July 7 from 5-7 pm at Blaylock Funeral Home in San Saba.

Funeral Services are set for Saturday, July 8 at San Saba First Baptist Church beginning at 10 am. Brother Sam Crosby officiating.

Interment will follow at the San Saba Cemetery.