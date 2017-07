Leland R. “Rusty” Knight, 66 of Goldthwaite passed away on Thursday, June 22,2017 in Temple, TX. A Memorial service was held on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home Chapel with Russel Bristol of Western Heritage Cowboy Church officiating.

Donations in Leland’s honor may be made to the Lynn Knight Scholarship Fund, c/o Goldthwaite High School, Goldthwaite, TX 76844