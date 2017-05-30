Kent Geeslin Passes

Kent Geeslin, 66, of Goldthwaite passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Visitation will be Thursday, June 1 from 5-7 p.m. at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel, and burial will follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.