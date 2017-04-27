Minnie Pearl Graves, 105, passes
Minnie Pearl Graves, 105, of Goldthwaite, passed away Tuesday night.
A service of remembrance and celebration of her life is planned for Monday, May 1st at 2:00 pm the First United Methodist Church in Goldthwaite.
Visitation will be on Sunday, April 30 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.
1 Comment
I’m so sorry about Minnie. I wouldn’t have missed her funeral for anything if I had found out in time. I was at Scott & White all day. I don’t know of a sweeter, kinder lady than Minnie Pearl. I enjoyed working at the dental clinic and looked forward to her pass thrus. She always brought laughter with her. When my mother was in the nursing home and Minnie brought her cookies around, she always made sure Momma got her’s. I know the Lord has been fixing Minnie a very special place and since He does things in his own time, it wasn’t time for her to go home until now. I ask that He brings the family peace and comfort with knowledge that she is indeed Home now. With love, Rosanita