The Goldthwaite CISD Bond web site is now live with information on the upcoming Goldthwaite High School renovation bond election.

You can visit the site at www.GoldthwaiteCISDBond.com.

Early voting is April 24-May 2, and election day is May 6.

A public meeting will be held Thursday, April 20, at the GHS band hall 6-7:30 p.m.

For more information, call 325-648-3531.