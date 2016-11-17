Goldthwaite High School Replacement Survey & Plans
Click Here to take the GHS Replacement Survey Online!
Download Goldthwaite High School Replacement Plans (PDF)
Download Goldthwaite High School Replacement Survey (PDF)
Dear Goldthwaite CISD Community Member,
The Goldthwaite CISD Board of Trustees appointed a committee of local residents to study the condition of the
High School and make a recommendation for possible improvements.
With that in mind, the Committee has commissioned a survey via an independent polling firm to help get your
opinion of three options for improving the high school facilities. Please take a few minutes to complete this
survey.
If you would prefer to complete a paper copy of the survey, please call (325) 648-3531 or visit the Goldthwaite
Superintendent’s Office to pick one up. The committee will also hold public information forums at the Mills
County State Bank Community Room on December 7 & 8, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, where copies of the
survey will be available.
We ask that you complete this survey no later than December 9, 2016. All responses will be kept
confidential.
Please contact one of the committee members if you have questions. Your opinion matters to us!
Sincerely,
Goldthwaite CISD Facilities Committee
Bobby Rountree, Chair
Cody Graves
Tom Guthrie
Angie Hermesmeyer
Darrell Hunt
Mike McMahan
David Schwartz
Cindy Wesson