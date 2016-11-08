FINAL: Local Election Coverage

9:25 p.m. Update: Here’s how Mills County voted on the U.S. President and State Senator, District 24, races:

President and Vice President

Donald J. Trump / Mike Pence, 86.93%

Hillary Clinton / Tim Kaine, 10.79%

State Senator, District 24

Dawn Buckingham, 87.45%

Virginia “Jennie Lou” Leeder, 12.55%

Mills County voters turned out in high numbers, with 65.79% of registered voters participating in this election.

7:30 p.m. Update: Unofficial Final Results in the City of Goldthwaite Local Option (Liquor) Election: 357 FOR, 277 AGAINST (total votes cast: 634. Local Option election PASSES.

7:25 p.m. Update: Votes still being counted in the City of Goldthwaite Local Option (Liquor) Election.

7:05 p.m. Update: Visiting with election officials at local polling places, comments indicate this year’s election may show record numbers of early voting numbers for Mills County. In the City of Goldthwaite Local Option (Liquor) Election, 545 of 1,224 registered voters (45%) within the city limits voted during early voting.

Election officials say without unexpected delays we will see unofficial final results from the City Local Option Election by 7:30 p.m. and local numbers from state and national elections by 9 p.m.

