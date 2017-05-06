GHS Bond & GCISD Trustees Election Today
Today is election day in the Goldthwaite High School Bond Election and GCISD trustees election. You can vote at the GMS Library until 7 p.m. tonight. The Eagle will announce results online and via our Breaking News alerts as soon as they are available.
Breaking News
