GHS Bond & GCISD Trustee Election Unofficial Results
Unofficial final election results from tonight’s GCISD Elections: the GHS Bond passes 58.53% to 41.47%; Marla Watson and Mike Mitchell are re-elected as GCISD trustees, with Shelley Williams finishing just 3% behind Mitchell.
Posted in Breaking News
Related Posts
GHS Bond & GCISD Trustees Election Today
May 6, 2017 | No Comments »
Oops! Corrected Live Oak Garden & Gifts Ad
May 4, 2017 | No Comments »
Minnie Pearl Graves, 105, passes
April 27, 2017 | 1 Comment »
Hermesmeyer wins medalist at regional
April 26, 2017 | No Comments »
GCISD votes to extend Star School contract
April 19, 2017 | No Comments »