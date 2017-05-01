Bonez Collier Passes

Bonez Collier, 84, of Cleburne passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2017. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 3 at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Duren Cemetery in Mills County.

