Bonez Collier Passes
Bonez Collier, 84, of Cleburne passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2017. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 3 at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Duren Cemetery in Mills County.
