Minnie Pearl Graves, 105, passes
Minnie Pearl Graves, 105, of Goldthwaite, passed away Tuesday night.
A service of remembrance and celebration of her life is planned for Monday, May 1st at 2:00 pm the First United Methodist Church in Goldthwaite.
Visitation will be on Sunday, April 30 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.
Posted in Breaking News
