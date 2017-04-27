Minnie Pearl Graves, 105, passes

Minnie Pearl Graves, 105, of Goldthwaite, passed away Tuesday night.

A service of remembrance and celebration of her life is planned for Monday, May 1st at 2:00 pm the First United Methodist Church in Goldthwaite.

Visitation will be on Sunday, April 30 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.