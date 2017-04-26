Hermesmeyer wins medalist at regional

Goldthwaite sophomore Drew Hermesmeyer shot rounds of 75 and 77 for a two-day total of 152 to win the boys’ medalist competition Monday and Tuesday at the Region II-2A Golf Tournament at the Old Brickyard Golf Course at Ferris.

Hermesmeyer, who won medalist by three strokes, beat a regional field of 102 golfers to earn his second consecutive berth at the Class 2A UIL state golf tournament, which is scheduled for May 22-23 at Roy Kizer Golf Course in Austin.

Also, Goldthwaite finished fifth in the Region II-2A team standings with rounds of 361 and 363 for a two-day score of 724. The Eagles’ team includes Hermesmeyer, Brennan Medina (92-97-189), Decklyn Oliver (95-95-190), Slade Busby (99-94-193) and Gus Perez (105-101-206).

De Leon won the team championship with a score of 707.

See next week’s Goldthwaite Eagle for more on the regional golf tournament.