GCISD votes to extend Star School contract
At their April 18 meeting at the Star School, GCISD trustees voted to extend the Star School maintenance contract by one year to allow the facility committee more time to plan and prepare for the future of the facilities. Star will host a bond meeting Tuesday, April 25, 6:30 p.m. in the Tiger Gym.
Posted in Breaking News
