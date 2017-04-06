Warmack Funeral
Neil Warmack, 55, of Hico passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2017. Visitation will be Friday, April 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Services will be held on Saturday, April 8 at 12:00 p.m. at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel, and interment will be at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
