Kilgore Service
LaVerne Kilgore, 92, formerly of Goldthwaite, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Services will be held on Saturday, April 1 at First United Methodist Church in Goldthwaite. Interment will be at Zephyr Cemetery.
