Miller Memorial Service

| | 0

Patricia Ann Miller, age 69, of Brownwood and formerly of Goldthwaite, passed away March 26, 2017. Memorial services are set for Sunday, April 9 at Early church of Christ, 900 Early Blvd., Early, Texas. Visitation begins at 2:30 p.m. and celebration of life begins at 3:30 p.m.

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment