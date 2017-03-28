Miller Memorial Service
Patricia Ann Miller, age 69, of Brownwood and formerly of Goldthwaite, passed away March 26, 2017. Memorial services are set for Sunday, April 9 at Early church of Christ, 900 Early Blvd., Early, Texas. Visitation begins at 2:30 p.m. and celebration of life begins at 3:30 p.m.
