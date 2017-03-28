Faubion Service
Betty Florence Faubion, age 86, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2017. A celebration of her life will be held on April 15th ~ 11:00 am, First Baptist Church of Evant, 200 East Live Oak Street, Evant TX, followed by graveside service at Hines Chapel Cemetery,
